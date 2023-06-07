KC ready to host Trans Community Town Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City leaders and members of the LGBTQ community in Kansas City will hold a town hall today as a way for people living in KC to come together and talk about issues and policies impacting the transgender community.

The town hall is happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center.

Kansas City Mayor, Quinton Lucas will be there along with keynote speakers and local and state trans leaders like JD Besares who will be honored with a KC Trans Leadership Award.

"It's not always been an an easy fight, and we still have plenty of work to do. We can't get comfortable, and you know hate exists and in many corners," said Besares.

Besares is an army veteran and moved to Kansas City after the city adopted an anti-discrimination ordinance in 1993. He says part of tonight's town hall effort is ensuring KC continues to be an inclusive city.

"It's important that we get together quickly so that the city could understand what our needs are, and specifically for the trans community and the urgent need for health care," said Besares.

The event is free but organizers are asking attendees to register for the event.