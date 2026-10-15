KC Streetcar between Riverfront and UMKC back rolling ahead of schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar track maintenance between the Riverfront and UMKC has been completed ahead of scheduled and full service has resumed.

The KC Streetcar has announced that full service is back rolling following the completion of planned track slab reconstruction of 5th Street in the City Market.

Crews worked night and day since Sunday night to complete the work ahead of schedule, allowing streetcars to return to normal operations earlier than anticipated.

The work involved removing targeted sections of the track slab along 5th Street between Delaware and Walnut streets, resetting the existing rail, and pouring new concrete to secure the track.

Following testing early Thursday morning, the track was certified and cleared to resume full service.

While work was underway, downtown streetcar service was replaced with "Streetcar Link" buses between Union Station and the Riverfront.

Streetcar service between Union Station and UMKC remained unchanged.

