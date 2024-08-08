KC Streetcar looking for partners to study for ‘NorthRail’ extension into North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The KC Streetcar Authority is looking for partners to help it further study “NorthRail,” an idea exploring the expansion of streetcar service across the Missouri River into North Kansas City.

The agency released a request for proposals for partners to help it better understand what a streetcar extension to NKC could look like and prepare an environmental review. The RFP is available online.

It’s not the first time planners have explored the possibility of using the Heart of America bridge to bring streetcar service across the river.

The first “NorthRail” study was completed in 2014. A second study was completed in 2022, which helped build a foundation for an extension that would use the HoA bridge and follow either Burlington Street or Swift Street north once it crossed over the Missouri River.

In a press release Thursday, the KC Streetcar said the study would be needed if planners decide to move forward with any requests for federal funding for an extension.

“An extension of the streetcar system into NKC would support major themes in the city’s 2016 Master Plan, be a strategic investment in the future of NKC, and provide multi-modal connectivity across the Missouri River,” the KC Streetcar Authority said in Thursday’s release.

The KC Streetcar is in the final stages of an extension of the original streetcar line south along Main Street to the University of Missouri - Kansas City. The south extension is anticipated to be open to ridership in 2025.

At the same time, crews are working to extend the streetcar on the north side from its current terminus in the River Market and extend it to Berkley Riverfront Park. Officials are hopeful of opening the .7-mile extension in late 2025 or early 2026.

—