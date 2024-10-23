KC Streetcar resumes service ahead of schedule after completion of work for new southern line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar resumed service on Tuesday after suspending operations on Sept. 30 to complete tie-in work for its Main Street Extension.

During the construction period, which lasted roughly three weeks, crews completed work to connect the current downtown route to the Main Street Extension, the 3.5-mile extension south to the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

"We're excited to be back in service and to bring Kansas City closer to the future of transit with the Main Street Extension," said Tom Gerend, executive director of the KC Streetcar Authority. "We appreciate the community’s patience during the temporary streetcar suspension and are eager to continue serving the downtown area while we make progress on this significant expansion."

In addition to connecting the routes, crews also completed the following work, according to KC Streetcar.



Demolition and removal of existing track turnouts and track slabs.

Removal of the existing crossover located north of Pershing Road.

Expansion joint replacement on the Main Street Viaduct.

Welding rail and construction of the final northbound and southbound track needed in the area.

Rehabilitation of the bridge deck on the Main Street Viaduct.

Construction of a northbound Union Station stop.

Installation of OCS poles and overhead wires.

Paved and striped the roadway and installed new traffic control signage.

—

