KC Streetcar resumes service between Union Station, Berkley Riverfront after hours-long suspension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar downtown service resumed late Sunday afternoon after being suspended Saturday evening due to "track maintenance," according to the KC Streetcar Authority.

Downtown service between Union Station and the Berkley Riverfront was suspended after crews discovered that a section of northbound track near 16th and Main streets needed repairs.

The KC Streetcar Authority said repairs to the surrounding track slab concrete were completed Sunday morning.

By mid-afternoon, streetcars conducted test runs along the route before full service resumed, officials said.

Donna Mandelbaum, communications and marketing director for KC Streetcar, said buses helped keep service running in the downtown segment, maintaining connectivity for riders.

Streetcar service between Union Station and UMKC operated as normal throughout the suspension.

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