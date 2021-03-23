KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension moving forward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension project is expected to be fully approved this week, with construction expected to begin next year.

The extension will connect the existing KC Streetcar route from where it currently ends at Third Street Grand Boulevard, to Berkeley Riverfront Park, near the Grand Street Viaduct.

The extension will be a three-quarters of a mile, and cost $20.2 million dollars, with $14 million federal dollars and the additional $6 million divided between the KC Streetcar Authority, Port KC and the KC Area Transportation Authority.

The project is currently in the design phase and construction is estimated to start by early 2022.

The Streetcar Authority approved the deal last week, Port KC approved it Monday and the KC Area Transportation Authority is expected to approve it Wednesday.

