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Crowds near East 45th and Main streets temporarily impacted KC Streetcar service

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Jason Gould/KSHB
A KC Streetcar operator in the cab of a streetcar.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC notified residents and visitors Thursday night about KC Streetcar service being temporarily suspended because of crowds near East 45th and Main streets.

In a text message alert, RideKC said service was suspended "between Westport and south to UMKC."

Service was suspended for roughly 30 minutes Thursday night and has since resumed.

Colombian fans gathered at the Country Club Plaza on Thursday, where their team is staying while in Kansas City for Friday's World Cup match.

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