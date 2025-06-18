This story is part of an ongoing series, On Track with KC. If you have questions about the extension of the streetcar, you can submit them here.

The 3.5-mile KC Streetcar extension from Union Station to the University of Kansas City-Missouri is set to open this fall, which means crews are working around the clock this summer to get Main Street ready for transit-only lanes.

Kansas City Streetcar expands with new transit lanes on Main Street

The lanes are scattered throughout the extension and will be marked by a combination of curbs, medians, solid red pavement with red and white markings, and the addition of "Streetcar Only" signs.

According to the KC Streetcar Authority (KCSA), solid white and red lines prohibit motor vehicle traffic from driving in and accessing the lane at all times.

Solid red-filled zones are similar to these red and white lines, but the solid red lane indicates transit-only areas. These can be found at stops, intersections and endpoints of transit-only lanes.

Such lanes are solely for public transit vehicles, like streetcars and public buses. Work on these transit lanes is expected to be done sometime in July, according to a Kansas City spokesperson.

Transition zones will also be visible along the new extension through piano keys, which alert drivers to an upcoming mixed-use zone on the road.

Red and white dashed lines on the extension alert drivers they can make turns into a business, driveway, intersection or access on-street parking.

"We're constantly learning, changing and improving the way we do things, so we absolutely do expect there'll be some adjustments and some lessons learned once we start this process," explained Jason Waldron, transportation director of Kansas City Public Works.

Jason Waldron, transportation director of Kansas City Public Works

To help alert drivers to the upcoming changes, the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and KCSA have launched an educational campaign on social media and plan to hand out fact sheets.

There will be a short grace period before enforcement kicks in.

"The number one metric will be maintaining schedule and making sure that we get people to where they want to be, when we say we're going to get them there," Waldron said. "With any policy like this, the goal is not to write tickets and violations; the goal is compliance."

The Main Street extension will feature transit only lanes exclusively for the Streetcar and other transit vehicles.

According to a city ordinance passed in April, once the grace period is complete, violators who park or drive on transit-only lanes can incur a fine of $50 and potential tow fees.

KSHB 41 reached out to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department about enforcement. A department spokesperson asked us to reach out again in July once the lanes are complete.

