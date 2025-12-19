KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City’s Streetcar system is fine-tuning plans to move tens of thousands of riders during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, balancing the surge of visiting soccer fans with the needs of everyday commuters.

KC Streetcar on track for biggest summer yet

Regina Sosa is among the thousands of people who rely on the Streetcar to get to work daily. As an avid soccer fan, Sosa is excited for travelers to Kansas City, but is preparing for a potential impact to her everyday commute.

"It will be a lot more busy but I'm excited to see just to see other cultures and countries coming to the city," said Sosa. "it will be interesting to see the first few days as I get adjusted."

Paula Bachtl recently moved to Kansas City, Missouri from Seattle, Washington. Like Sosa, she also relies on the Streetcar system to get to her job in the Westside neighborhood.

"If there's any space in there, I'll try to get on. I've seen it pretty packed when Chappel Roan was here. Sometimes you can squeeze on, sometimes you can't, but I can walk if I need to," said Bachtl.

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Streetcar says they averaged about 20,000 trips a day with a fleet of six vehicles running the then two-mile route on Main Street. For the World Cup, the system is bigger and better equipped according to Tom Gerend, Executive Director with the Kansas City Streetcar.

Since the NFL Draft, the Streetcar line saw a 3.5-mile north and south expansion from the World War I Museum & Memorial, where FIFA Fan Fest will be, to UMKC.

In November the system reported its highest monthly ridership carrying 341,922 passenger trips and seeing a daily average of 11,397 passenger trips. Testing is already underway on the Riverfront Extension, which will open before the tournament, bringing the total route to nearly 6.5 miles.

"We already see visitors coming in, people from all over the world coming in, experiencing Kansas City, and we've gotten great response in terms of the ease of use of our system. The frequency, the quality of what we're doing on Main Street, to make sure that that's available and that it's well understood by all of our potential users," said Gerend.

During the month‑long Fan Fest, streetcar service will increase by 35%, with 11–12 vehicles running at a time, longer service hours, and more frequent trips. Wait times, which currently average about 10 minutes, will be reduced to 7–8 minutes. Each streetcar can hold about 200 passengers.

“We’re boosting frequency for the entirety of Fan Fest by adding more streetcars each day. That means more capacity and shorter wait times — not just for visitors heading to Fan Fest, but for the daily riders who already depend on the system in large numbers,” said Gerend.

In December, the KC Streetcar Authority Board authorized Gerend to finalize a $625,000 operations and security agreement with KC2026. The funding will help cover additional service and provide more staffing at platforms — including volunteers and paid security personnel — to assist riders, offer travel information, and maintain a visible safety presence. The board also approved temporary changes to shelter sponsorship rules for June and July 2026, allowing World Cup‑related advertising by alcoholic beverage brands under certain guidelines.

“Part of our funding and strategy isn’t just about service — it’s about support,” said Gerend. “We’ll have people stationed at platforms, including volunteers and paid security staff, to provide ambassador‑like services, share information, and ensure passengers feel safe. We’re coordinating with regional law enforcement and the larger World Cup operations team so visitors and locals alike are supported at every step.”

Foreign‑language signage and additional traveler information are planned to help visitors easily navigate the city. Meanwhile, the agency is continuing to revisit operations to ensure the Main Street extension meets both daily needs and the demands of the World Cup.

“We’re already in the process of reevaluating if our current plan is the right one as we move into 2026,” said Gerend. “No matter who comes to Kansas City, we’ll be ready.”

