Saturday marked 1st day of increase in KC Streetcar schedule for 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Riders of the Kansas City Streetcar now have more options to get around as of Saturday, March 8, 2025.

That’s when the service started operating four streetcars during peak hours, increasing service at streetcar stops to every 10-12 minutes.

Here’s a look at the hours the service will operate with four streetcars:



10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays;

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays;

First Fridays in April, May, June, July, August, September and October: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The service plans to run five streetcars along the original line from Union Station to the River Market to accommodate Kansas City Current home games. The expanded fleet will start about two hours before kick.

The Current are set to take the pitch in their season and home opener at 11:45 a.m. this Saturday, March 15, at CPKC Stadium.

“We are excited to deliver added streetcar service and shorter wait times for our everyday transit riders and those heading to KC Current games,” KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend said Friday. “Our city loves KC Streetcar and we’re looking forward to carrying even more passengers each and every day.”

This week also marks the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship. Officials are hopeful the expanded fleet will help basketball fans more easily get around.

Although an exact date has yet to be announced, KC Streetcar is set to mark a major milestone this year when the Main Street Extension opens up, expanding the route south to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

In 2026, the KC Streetcar plans to open the Riverfront Extension that will take riders all the way north to CPKC Stadium and future developments along the southern banks of the Missouri River.

—