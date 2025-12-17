'We are one step closer': KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension testing begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension has officially entered the testing phase.

Wednesday's "live wire" test was the first time the system was energized. It was also the first time in Kansas City's history that a streetcar traveled to and from the riverfront, per the KC Streetcar Authority (KCSA).

“After years of planning, design, and construction, we’re thrilled to see the first streetcar reach the riverfront,” KCSA Executive Director Tom Gerend said in a news release.

To prepare for Wednesday’s live wire test, crews conducted “dead wire” testing with a specially-built clearance cart. The cart helped ensure a streetcar could safely travel on the tracks and pass the surrounding infrastructure.

“We are one step closer to realizing our vision of a connected and vibrant riverfront that will serve all of Kansas City for decades to come,” Gerend said.

KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension testing

Additional testing of the 0.7-mile extension will be conducted over the next couple of months.

KCSA said systems integrated testing will continue into “early 2026, weather permitting,” before the pre-revenue operations phase is initiated. Pre-revenue operations focus on operator training, safety drills and real-world service simulation.

Before completion of the extension, the streetcar authority said crews continue to work on:



Installing communications, train signals and traffic signals.

Completing shelters and station stops.

Restoring sidewalks and curbs in Berkley Riverfront.

Final concrete and cleanup of the new two-way cycle track.

Clearing laydown yards at Berkley Riverfront, 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard.

KCSA confirmed the northern extension is still expected to be completed in early 2026, connecting the University of Missouri-Kansas City to the Berkley Riverfront.

The southern extension, Main Street Extension, opened Oct. 24, 2025, connecting the River Market to UMKC.

—