Wrapped in community: inside the process behind wrapping a KC Streetcar

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela

Every now and then the Kansas City Streetcar sports a new look typically highlighting the best of KC with wraps focused on Kansas City culture, so what does it take to give the streets of KC a visual treat?

Steve Silvestri | KSHB Donna Mandlebaum - KC Streetcar Authority

"Wrapping a Streetcar is a lot of work, it takes many hours, many months and many people to make this happen, but the end product really speaks for itself, and it's very exciting," said Donna Mandelbaum Communications & Marketing Director, Kansas City Streetcar Authority. "A lot of times we we sit around and we say which one is our favorite wrap, and it's hard to pick."

Over the years, the Streetcar line has proudly seen wraps highlighting Boulevardia, Kansas City Chiefs, Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Current; but wrapping a Streetcar is a meticulous process involving a detailed and precise operation.

Mandelbaum explained each wrap can take months to design, and printing the final design takes about two weeks. Once the prints are labeled and organized, a team is ready to install the wraps inside the The Kansas City Streetcar Authority's (KCSA) downtown location. The entire Streetcar wrap process, from scaling designs, print, and installation is handled by Signco, a printing business based in Kansas City, Kansas.

Each streetcar is thoroughly washed before applying two different types of vinyl materials, ensuring that when riders step inside, they enjoy a clear view of the City of Fountains.

"It's a very precise art form, and it takes some, sometimes some blow torches, to make sure everything just seals correctly," explained Mandelbaum.

Their latest wrap is a nod to the Kansas City Current, with current wraps designed by players whose names and passion for Kansas City and their team are proudly displayed inside and outside the Streetcars.

Steve Silvestri | KSHB Jocelyn Monroe - Kansas City Current

"We've been partners with the Kansas City streetcar for years, it's not the beginning of our partnership, we're just expanding it and expanding the number of Streetcars we will have on the road, and that will bring fans to our matches each week," said Jocelyn Monroe, Head of Marketing for the Kansas City Current.

However, not everyone can be part of this unique moving billboard. The KC Streetcar Vehicle Wrap Sponsorship Program is a partnership between the KCSA and a Kansas City community asset such as an area sports team, landmark, or organization. Specific requirements must be met, reviewed and approved by KCSA.

"We have these guidelines of who's eligible for a wrap so the thought is, it's not going to be like a lawyer ad on the streetcar, but it's something that people get excited about," said Mandelbaum.

The Streetcar will be a vital resource for people planning to attend Fan Fest for the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup. Mandelbaum says new wrap designs will greet World Cup crowds.

"So we're really excited to see what kind of cool things we have planned in 2026, when we have some new folks coming into town for the FIFA World Cup, we're hopefully gonna see some new designs on the streetcar for that," added Mandelbaum.

The new Kansas City Current wraps will stay on the Streetcar line during the World Cup, exposing soccer fans from around the world to the momentum behind women sports.

"We hope that fans who come in for the World Cup, take time to get to know our players, to get to know our club, our super soccer fans, and to really come into the KC current ecosystem," said Monroe.

