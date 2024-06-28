KC students saw Olympic Torch Relay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olympic Torch Relay is an epic journey from the flame lighting in Olympia in April to the Olympic Games host city, Paris!

It’s a symbol of peace and has been part of the Olympics since 1936. You can follow the Olympic Torch Relay online!

More than 50 seventh graders from Academie Lafayette got to take a class trip to France. KSHB 41’s Lindsay Shively sat down with a few of them who got to see the Olympic Torch or the "Relais de la Flamme Olympique" as it passed through a city in France called Pau.

Courtesy Virginie Alcat Academie Lafayette students experience Olympic Torch relay in France

“It was really cool. It was like a ton of people chasing after it,” Luca Sciara said. “My host mom, she said it was like the Super Bowl for them”

“I was really excited because my host mom had said that it was gonna be like a once in a lifetime chance,” Evan Lee said.

“I feel like I would never get that experience again,” Lennon Kupe said.

“There was a big parade and a lot of people celebrating it,” said Sylvie Erdmann, who told Shively she had been looking forward to this trip for years.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB Academie Lafayette students experience Olympic Torch relay in France

Leslie Houfaidi was a trip chaperone, now retired, and said she was one of the founding teachers at Academie Lafayette. She talked about how long she thinks the memories of not only a trip to France, but also while the country is preparing for the Olympics, will stick with them.

“Years later, ‘I was there when they were in Paris,’ because it’s really exciting to see the energy,” she said.

