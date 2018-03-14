KC students to hold walkout to advocate for gun reform Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Lincoln College Prep in Kansas City will join thousands of others across the county in a walkout Wednesday morning.

The idea behind the walkout is to "demand change" and advocate for gun reform, following last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"We are out here willing to make a difference for our future and I feel like it starts with us," said senior Kardya Johnson.

She and other classmates organized the walk-out in a week.

About 80 juniors and seniors will walk from Lincoln College Prep to City Hall, which is about 2 miles. Other students will rally outside the school with signs for 17 minutes, to honor the Parkland shooting victims.

"Here in Kansas City. I think it's really hard to find someone who has not been affected by gun violence," said senior Sakina Bhatti. "Knowing that almost every single student here can say, 'Oh, I have a friend who was shot or a parent or a sibling or a cousin' is really scary. I know the main point of the walk is gun violence in schools but gun violence, in general, is such a big problem and I think this march symbolizes us standing up against gun violence."

Kansas City Public Schools is supporting the students' efforts.