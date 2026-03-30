KC Symphony bringing new opportunity to South Plaza with live music venue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Symphony is bringing new opportunity to the South Plaza with the development of a live music venue at 4901 Main St.

KC Symphony says the development will further strengthen its future while “expanding the city’s ability to host national touring artists and new live music experiences.”

A limited number of KC Symphony performances will be put on at the South Plaza venue.

KC Symphony South Plaza music venue rendering

Linda Gill Taylor, chair of the symphony's board of directors, said in a news release that the new venue, which will accommodate up to 4,600 guests, will be transformational, in more ways than one.

“Having multiple venues creates exciting possibilities for different music experiences that will thrill audiences,” Taylor said. “The positive impact this project will have on the Symphony and our city is significant.”

KC Symphony South Plaza music venue rendering

Targeted to open in 2028, the new space is being purposefully built for programming that benefits from “amplified or enhanced production formats.”

Specifically, KC Symphony said the venue will be constructed to support orchestra performances with films, which “regularly rank among the Symphony’s most in-demand offerings.”

Upcoming film and live orchestra selections this season include “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Interstellar” and “Skyfall.”

KC Symphony South Plaza music venue rendering

Nestled into the South Plaza neighborhood, the symphony believes the venue will become an “anchor,” bringing additional business to restaurants, businesses and hotels year-round.

Kate Marshall, president and CEO of the Plaza District Council, agrees.

“The South Plaza neighborhood is an historic and walkable community, and a vital cornerstone of the Plaza District,” Marshal said. “What’s proposed here brings new energy and opportunity to one of Kansas City’s most beloved neighborhoods.”

KC Symphony South Plaza music venue rendering

While KC Symphony will own the new venue, its primary home will remain the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in downtown.

The South Plaza venue will be managed by Music and Event Management Inc. (MEMI), a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

MEMI Chief Business Officer Ed Morrell said the organization’s mission is to support orchestras by “developing vibrant, successful live music venues that expand audiences and strengthen the institutions they’re designed to support.”

Morrell said based on the success he’s seen in Cincinnati, he believes Kansas City has the “audience, the energy and the opportunity to make it even stronger.”

KC Symphony South Plaza music venue rendering

With the hope of attracting new acts that may have previously passed Kansas City over, KC Symphony sees the new venue as a “bold, innovative step” in leading symphony orchestras across the country.

Kansas City-based design firm Populous and construction company McCownGordon are behind the project.

“This venue will create a home for live entertainment that reflects the vibrancy of our city,” said Brian Mirakian, senior principal at Populous. “Populous is proud to help deliver a place that supports the future of the Kansas City Symphony and the next generation of artists.”

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