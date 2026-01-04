KC Venezuelans share hope for the future while others question U.S. oil motives

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Communities in Kansas City reacted to the news of a U.S. military operation and the capture of the Venezuelan president during private gatherings and protests on Saturday.

A group of Venezuelans held a private event where they watched and shared gratitude for what they described as the end of a dictatorship.

"I'm very grateful that in the name of freedom and democracy, that we got the help from the United States, to have that hope," Yamella Weida said. "Now it's up to the Venezuelans to continue fighting and establishing a true democracy there."

For some, the news brought tears of joy after years of waiting for change.

"I started crying, to be honest," said Victor Bideau. "When I got this news, I remember the 13-year-old me leaving the country and not seeing this news. It's like, beautiful."

Others reflected on family members who didn't live to see this moment.

"I remember, she always told me, 'It's going to happen Yamella, it's going to happen,'" Yamella Weida said of her mother. "I would tell her 'Mom, you were right.'"

The news has sparked hope for many Venezuelans about potentially going back home for the first time in years.

"Returning home is a possibility and for me to go discover my roots and to meet my family because all of our extended family is in Venezuela and I never met them outside of a Skype call," Andres Weida said.

However, not everyone in Kansas City supported the military intervention. At another gathering at the City Market Park, protesters expressed frustration with the U.S. involvement as a way to access oil.

"This is not something we're looking to happen. This is not something we want to happen," said Sasha, who didn't want to share her last name.

Those who gathered in the parks led chants and showed signs that read, "No Blood for Oil" and "No U.S. War on Venezuela."

"The explanation slowly shifted from, 'We're doing drug busts' to now it's just openly, 'We want their oil,'" Sasha said. "And that's what it's been all along and it's quite pathetic, frankly."

Jane Carroll added, "What we're doing on our planet and in the name of greed is horrific and I'm very sad about it."

Those at the Venezuelan gathering said the oil profits weren't benefiting the citizens of Venezuela, instead the leading regime.

"All the Venezuelan oil, all that money. It wasn't for the people. It was for all the politicians. It was for the police departments. For the military departments," Bideau said.

Despite the controversy, many in the Venezuelan community are holding onto hope for their homeland's future.

"People there was feeling hope. Hope for a better future. Hope the people outside come, will come back. And hope that everything will be better," Yvan Duin said.

