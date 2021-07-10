KC Wastewater plant discharging untreated wastewater into the Blue River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water's Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant is discharging untreated wastewater into the Blue River.

The treatment plant lost power during the overnight storms.

Crews are working to restore power as soon as possible.

The Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant at 7300 Hawthorne Road is the cities largest wastewater treatment plant.

The plant treats more than half of Kansas City's wastewater.

City crews are working to learn how much untreated water is going into the Blue River.