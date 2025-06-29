KC Water assures customers tap water is ‘completely safe to drink’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite recent changes to the taste and odor of tap water in the Kansas City area, KC Water said it is still “completely safe to drink.”

KC Water attributed the "unpleasant" changes to heavy rains north of the metro that have led to more runoff into the Missouri River, causing its composition to change.

“Laboratory staff are monitoring the current condition of the Missouri and the department’s water treatment facility has adjusted accordingly,” KC Water shared in a news release.

Routine adjustments are normal due to expected seasonal impacts, like what is currently occurring, per KC Water.

Depending on the weather in the upper Missouri River Basin, the current conditions will likely change in the next few days.

“It takes 18 hours from when the department pulls water from the Missouri to when it is sent onto customers and that process is carefully managed through the monitoring process and documented through the annual Consumer Confidence Report that is sent to the state of Missouri each year,” KC Water said.

Anyone who wishes to find previous water quality reports can do so here.

