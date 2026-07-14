KCAD says new cellphone lot for KCI will provide ample space for drivers waiting for arriving passengers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Aviation Department says the new cellphone lot for the Kansas City International Airport will provide ample space for drivers waiting to pick up arriving passengers.

A ribbon-cutting celebration is set for Tuesday afternoon.

The new 167-spot lot is equipped with three EV charging stations, an emergency call station and additional safety measures.

Drivers are advised to use the Bern Street Exit to access the lot, which is located along Bern Street and Tel Aviv Avenue.

The new lot separates the public and ride-share drivers.

Ride-share drivers will now utilize the previous cellphone lot on Brasilia Avenue. KCAD said that area has 100 parking spots.

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