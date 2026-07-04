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KCFD: 1 adult, 1 child, a dog displaced after a house fire in the 3800 block of Myrtle Avenue

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KCFD
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KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department is investigating a house fire that displaced one adult, one child and a dog in the 3800 block of Myrtle Avenue early Saturday morning.

KCFD companies were dispatched to a reported fire in the 3800 block of Myrtle Avenue at 3:08 a.m. When they got there, they found heavy fire coming from the primary structure of a 2-story vacant home, with flames extending into a neighboring house.

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The original home where the fire stemmed from ended up collapsing on itself. The flames were extinguished and brought under control at 3:48 a.m.

Searches were conducted throughout the structure and came back "All Clear." City Planning and Dangerous Buildings have been requested to the scene.

No injuries have been reported from this incident. Red Cross was called to help assist the adult, child and dog.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD.

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