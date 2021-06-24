Watch
KCFD battles Thursday morning building fire

Dan Cohen/KSHB
A large fire broke out at a building near 59th Terrace and Swope Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri, around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Jun 24, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large building fire broke out Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. near 59th Terrace and Swope Parkway.

Flames could be seen erupting from the roof of the three-story building, and firefighters had to take an aerial approach.

It is unclear at this time if the building was occupied.

41 Action News has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated.

