KCFD battles Thursday morning building fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large building fire broke out Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. near 59th Terrace and Swope Parkway.

Flames could be seen erupting from the roof of the three-story building, and firefighters had to take an aerial approach.

It is unclear at this time if the building was occupied.

The @KCMOFireDept is trying to put this out from above, but still a lot of flames and smoke. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/nUlXV2YPAN — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) June 24, 2021

