KCFD investigating a house fire on E. 48th street, Red Cross assists two adults and one child

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the 11200 block of East 48th Street.

KCFD says crews were called to the area at 11:03 p.m. on Saturday night. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the garage of a single-story home. A handline was used to contain the fire to the attic area above the garage, and flames were contained within a matter of minutes by 11:18 p.m.

Salvage and overhaul operations were initiated to expose and extinguish hot spots. Searches of the structure came back all clear. but Red Cross was ordered to assist two adults and one child.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by KCFD.