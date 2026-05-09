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KCFD investigating a two-story house fire in the 2600 block of Prospect Ave.

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KCFD
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Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department is investigating a two-story house fire in the 2600 block of Prospect Avenue.

KCFD companies were called to the house at 12:04 a.m. Saturday morning. The first arriving company reported "heavy fire showing" from the second floor and initiated an offensive fire attack. The flames were under control by 12:20 a.m.

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City Planning and Dangerous Buildings were requested to the scene. Searches of the house came back "all clear".

No injuries have been reported from this incident.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by KCFD.

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