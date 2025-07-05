KCFD investigating an early morning house fire in the 3200 block of NE Vivion Road, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire in the 3200 block of NE Vivion Road.

Crews were called to the area at 2:27 a.m. Saturday morning. When firefighters arrived, they reported smoke coming from a home and immediately ordered a working fire response.

Flames were brought under control using two handlines, and searches of the structure came back all clear. Firefighters began salvage and overhaul operations to check for extension and extinguished hot spots before returning to service.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD.