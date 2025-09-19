KCFD investigating cause of overnight fire where one person died

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fatal fire.

KCFD was called to the 4400 block of Independence Avenue just before 1 a.m.

When they arrived, they reported smoke coming from a two-story brick structure.

As they investigated, they determined there was a fire on the second floor in the rear of the building.

KCFD says they quickly discovered there was a person inside and they were able to get them out of the apartment.

While assessing the victim, KCFD says they determined the victim had died.

KCFD says they brought the fire under control around 1:15 a.m.

KCPD Bomb and Arson were called to the scene and will be handling the investigation into the fire.