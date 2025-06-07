KCFD investigating house fire that left 2 hospitalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is investigating after a house fire left two people hospitalized.

At 08:17 a.m., KCFD responded to a reported house fire in the 4400 block of Jarboe Street.

Upon arrival, crews reported fire showing and initiated offensive operations using two handlines.

Two people were assisted out during searches of the structure.

Both were transported to local hospitals for further evaluation and treatment for smoke inhalation.

The dangerous buildings department was ordered to the scene to evaluate the structure.

—