KCFD investigating industrial fire at recycling center, cause still unknown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is investigating an industrial fire at a recycling center that happened early Saturday morning.

At 6:45 a.m., KCFD responded to a reported fire at 2501 Front Street, where Batliner Recycling is located.

Upon arrival, crews saw a large fire on the east end of the property.

The fire involved several semi-trailers and large piles of recyclable materials, leading to multiple crews being dispatched to get the fire under control.

Authorities said railroad lines had to be shut down to run water supply lines across the tracks.

For the first time in the fire department's history, a remotely operated tracked robot capable of supplying 2,500 gallons of water per minute was used.

The fire was brought under control at around 9 a.m., authorities said.

Crews are currently putting out hot spots with the assistance of heavy equipment provided by the recycling center.

KSHB 41 sent a crew to the scene upon seeing the smoke on our cameras. According to our reporter, crews are still on scene gathering information on a possible cause.

