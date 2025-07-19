Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCFD investigating the cause of a structural fire in the 4200 block of East 9th Street, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department is investigating the cause of a structural fire in the 4200 block of East 9th Street.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from a single-story building. According to KCPD, the structure appeared to be an auto shop in business.

Interior operations were initiated using multiple handlines and searches of the structure came back clear.

Dangerous buildings was ordered, but no injuries were reported.

