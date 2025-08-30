KCFD investigating the cause of 2-story house fire in the 4200 block of Park Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire in the 4200 block of Park Avenue.

Crews were called to the location at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire and smoke from a two-story vacant structure. Interior operations were initiated using multiple handlines and searches of the structure were conducted.

After several minutes, crews evacuated the home and worked to put out the flames from the outside.

The fire is under control, and salvage and overhaul operations are now underway. No injuries have been reported. Dangerous building investigators have been ordered.

