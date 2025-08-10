KCFD investigating the cause of two-story house fire on East 23rd Street, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire in the 5100 block of East 23rd Street.

It happened at 4:47 a.m. Sunday morning. When crews arrived, they reported "heavy fire and smoke" showing from a two-story home. Crews initiated an offensive fire attack using two hose lines, and the fire was under control by 5:05 a.m.

KCFD

Searches of the building came back clear, and there were no injuries.

Dangerous Buildings was ordered to the scene to evaluate the structure.