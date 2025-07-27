Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KCFD, KCPD Bomb and Arson investigating an apartment fire on Paseo, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire in the 7900 block of Paseo Boulevard.

Crews responded to the scene at 3:34 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof of a two-story building.

Everyone inside the building evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters.

A handline was deployed and all of the fire was contained to a single apartment unit. The fire did not affect any other units. The flames were under control by 3:45 a.m.

No tenants are being displaced due to the fire.

KCPD's Bomb and Arson is assisting in the investigation.

