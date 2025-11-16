KCFD: large fire near railroad tracks in Northeast KC leads to multiple power outages

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department spent a long time Sunday morning putting out a large fire near the railroad tracks in Northeast Kansas City.

At 1:11 a.m., KCFD companies were dispatched to reports of a "large fire" in the area of 8600 Wilson Road, east of I-435 and south of the Blue River. When they arrived, they found a large pile of railroads ties on fire in a hard-to-access area off city streets.

KCFD says the material burning, the size of the pile, and the accessibility issues for KCFD companies in getting to the scene made the operation difficult. There are also no hydrants in the area, so water was shuttled in, adding to the already time-consuming process.

There were no disruptions to the railroad tracks, but Evergy shut down power to some of the lines in the area due to the fire. It caused multiple outages in the area. There is currently no timeline for when power will be fully restored.

So far, no injuries have been reported.