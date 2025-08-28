KCFD: Overturned semi carrying chemicals shuts down area of I-29, I-435 in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overturned semi carrying chemicals has forced the area of I-29 and I-435 in the Northland to be shut down as officials continue to investigate the scene, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported at this time, KCFD said.

No leaks have been detected, but companies are continuing to investigate until they can confirm there is no leak.

KCFD said a KCFD HAZMAT team and the KCFD drone have responded to assist.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and KCPD are also on scene.

The highway has been shut down in both directions by the Platte County Sheriff as the investigation continues.

