KCFD remembers former captain Carolyn Mitchell as trailblazer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carolyn Mitchell will be remembered as a trailblazer “who opened doors for women” in the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department.

In sharing the news of her passing, KCFD said she “showed extraordinary resilience and determination” during her career in which she advocated to make “KCFD a place where women can thrive.”

Mitchell and Ann Wedo were the first female firefighters to join the KCFD Fire Academy in 1977.

KCFD said Mitchell made further history by becoming the first Black female captain in suppression.

She also served as an instructor at the academy and on the executive board for Local 42.

Mitchell and Wedo “paved the way for women in KCFD, carving a path in a male-dominated profession.”

“As we continue to advocate for improvements like gender-neutral bathrooms, private bunk rooms, and women’s cut bunker gear, we honor the challenges and sacrifices they endured,” KCFD shared on social media.

In her retirement, Mitchell held onto her love for the fire department.

When fire or EMS crews would visit Mitchell’s memory care unit at her nursing home, she would pull the fire alarm to greet them.

“These moments brought her joy and, as the staff noted, often brought her memory back,” KCFD shared.

Mitchell passed away Monday, Nov. 18.

KCFD said she will be honored Wednesday at Mt. Moriah Newcomer & Freeman Memorial Home. Her visitation is from 10-11 a.m. with the service following from 11 a.m. to noon.

