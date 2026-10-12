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KCFD responds to heavy apartment fire

KCFD north holly fire
KCFD
KCFD north holly fire
KCFD 7800 block n holly fire
Posted

Kansas City Fire Department crews responded to a heavy three-story apartment fire in the 7800 block of North Holly Sunday night.

Crews say around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, they reported heavy fire on the third floor.

Primary searches were conducted and defensive operations were initiated. The fire is currently under control and crews re-entered the structure.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD.

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