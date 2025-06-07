KCFD responds to Saturday morning house fire on E. 16th Terrace, no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5600 Block of E. 16th Terrace early Saturday morning.

When firefighters arrived at 1:58 a.m., they reported smoke and fire coming from a single-family residence. Interior operations were initiated immediately using multiple handlines.

According to KCFD, searches of the structure came back clear, and all people inside were able to self-evacuate.

Based on the initial investigation, KCFD fire investigators ordered KCPD's Bomb and Arson Unit to the scene. The dangerous buildings department was also ordered to evaluate the structure.

The American Red Cross was on scene to provide assistance to two adults.

No one was injured in this incident.

—