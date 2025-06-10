KCFD working to remove vehicle from O’Reilly Auto Parts in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department is working to remove a vehicle that crashed into a Northland O’Reilly Auto Parts store.

A KCFD spokesperson said the accident was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1724 NE Parvin Road.

The driver showed no signs of significant injuries but was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation, KCFD said.

Dangerous buildings investigators have been called to the scene to survey the structure.

The KCFD spokesperson said crews will need to remove some parts of the outside wall in order for a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

—