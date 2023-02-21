Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCFD rescues construction worker who fell from Buck O'Neil Bridge Tuesday

Give your input on Buck O'Neil Bridge's future
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Charlie Keegan - 41 Action News
Give your input on Buck O'Neil Bridge's future
Posted at 11:37 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 12:42:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department rescued a construction worker who fell off the Buck O'Neil Bridge Tuesday at W. 3rd Street and Woodswether Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCFD responded after receiving reports of the incident shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire department said the man was hanging from the bridge after falling, but did not specify whether he was wearing a harness.

After arriving to the bridge, crews rescued the man and brought him safely to the ground.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.