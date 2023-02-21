KCFD rescues construction worker who fell from Buck O'Neil Bridge Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department rescued a construction worker who fell off the Buck O'Neil Bridge Tuesday at W. 3rd Street and Woodswether Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCFD responded after receiving reports of the incident shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire department said the man was hanging from the bridge after falling, but did not specify whether he was wearing a harness.

After arriving to the bridge, crews rescued the man and brought him safely to the ground.

—