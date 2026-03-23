KCK, Edwardsville, Leavenworth County fire crews help fight Quail Road Fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Edwardsville and Leavenworth County fire crews reported to Salina over the weekend to help fight the Quail Road Fire in Marshall County, Kansas, south of Marysville.

The northeast Kansas crews linked up with local crews and the National Guard to help fight the wildfire.

“This is what statewide coordination looks like — departments coming together to take care of Kansas when it matters most,” KCKFD posted on Facebook.

According to the Kansas Forest Service, residents will continue to see “large debris burning on the interior of these wildfires for a few days.” Crews are still working to completely mop up the blaze and secure the perimeter.

Those who work outdoors in the area are asked to be mindful of prevention measures, especially if they work with anything that could cause a spark.

“There is no relief for the fire season in the forecast,” the forest service posted on social media. “Preventing a spark from causing a wildfire is the best way to support your emergency responders."

—