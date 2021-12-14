KCK firefighter in critical condition following head injury sustained in incident

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter is in critical condition after sustaining a head injury over the weekend.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Sunday while the firefighter's crew was at 47th & Shawnee Drive in the Turner neighborhood.

According to the department, other crews were dispatched to the incident.

As of Tuesday, the firefighter was listed as being in critical but stable condition, according to a KCK fire department spokesperson.

The incident is under investigation, and the department was not able to go into details about how the accident happened.

"We are hopeful that the firefighter makes a full recovery and the family is very appreciative of the overwhelming support they have received," Scott Schaunaman, Battalion Chief of Training and KCKFD public information officer, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

