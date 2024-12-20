KCK food trucks banned from operating for at least 60 days over health and safety violations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Starting next week, food trucks will be temporarily banned from a busy section of Kansas City, Kansas.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is cracking down on health and safety violations in the area of 18th Street and Central Avenue where food truck operators are.

“It was so random, it was out of pocket,” said Francisco Valencia of Paco’s Tacos Food Truck.

“It’s crazy we’ve been out here for a couple of years, this is a full-time job, a lot of us just depend on this, to do all this is crazy, it’s shocking,” said Arturo Aravelo.

Aravelo and Valencia are taking in the newly decided moratorium.

The UG says starting on Dec. 27, no food trucks can be here for at least 60 days. The rule applies to these trucks between 17th and 19th streets on Central Avenue.

“It was really unexpected. We weren’t sure what to think, especially because winter is here. It's more slow,” said Valencia.

UG staff says no individual food truck has caused the problems. Instead, they say it's been multiple issues and violations like grease disposal, trash burning, an unpermitted restroom, road and right-of-way closures, and parking issues that caused the ban.

But truck operators say everyone has their own disposal system, it’s been an ongoing violation and hours of operation discussion that’s happened since the summer.

They’re now having to make other plans for their staff.

“We are just out here trying to work, trying to sustain our family, people are trying to be out here selling our food,” said Aravelo.

“Everyone’s families, you know,” said Valencia. “Five workers here that supply for their family, it doesn’t just affect us.”

The Unified Government says the goal is to address the health and safety issues, including potential sewer blockages.

Trucks can still operate in Wyandotte County with permits, but not at that site.

Operators hope this can be a reset period.

