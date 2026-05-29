KCK man dies after medical event during arrest in Buchanan County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a Kansas City, Kansas, man died following an apparent medical event during an arrest.

Deputies responded to a disturbance around noon Thursday in the area of U.S. 59 and 45 highways in Buchanan County.

On the way to the location, deputies were told by the dispatcher a woman used the word “kidnapping” and said she was in “fear for her life,” per a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding officers found a red Dodge Ram truck in a parking lot near where the highways intersect, and a disturbance was occurring between a man and a woman.

The man was identified as Marcus Alan Caldwell, 36, of KCK, and the woman was identified as Caldwell’s mother, per the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Caldwell looked to be “highly agitated” and his behavior was escalating.

As deputies were attempting to place Caldwell in handcuffs — after trying to deescalate the situation — Caldwell punched an officer in the face and started fighting with deputies. He also tried to remove a gun from a deputy’s holster, the sheriff’s office said.

Police eventually took Caldwell to the ground and handcuffed him.

Buchanan County EMS arrived as officers were assessing Caldwell, who then seemed to suffer a medical event and stop breathing. First responders started performing life-saving measures.

Caldwell was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, where he later died at 1:47 p.m., according to the press release.

An autopsy was set for Friday.

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