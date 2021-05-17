KCK man dies when truck lands upside down in creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is dead after a crash Sunday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 435 near Donahoo Road.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, 72-year old Ernest Hodge's vehicle crossed the center median and began driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

His vehicle then crossed back over the median and crossed all northbound lanes of travel and left the roadway to the right. The vehicle went down the embankment, overturned, and came to rest upside down in a creek.

Hodge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said Dodge was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.