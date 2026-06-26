KCK man killed in turnpike crash early Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KCK man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Kansas Turnpike early Thursday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2016 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on I-70 at the 217 mile marker in Leavenworth County when it made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of a 2019 Honda Civic.

The Honda, driven by Roberto Lemus, 44 of Kansas City, Kansas went off the roadway into a ditch, striking the delineator post and going into the tree line.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep came to rest perpendicular in the roadway.

