KCK schools fire back after Justice, Education Depts. allege violations of law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools responded Wednesday to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Education regarding enforcement measures for parental rights violations.

The U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday the agencies will take action against the district due to “ongoing refusal to come into voluntary compliance” with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), according to a press release from the education department.

The education department said KCKPS could face judicial proceedings and loss of federal funding for failure to comply with FERPA.

KCKPS is one of four Kansas school districts the education department determined broke federal law with district policies back in April.

The education department said Olathe Public Schools, Shawnee Mission School District and KCKPS violated the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). The agency determined Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 was violated as well. Topeka Public Schools was also found to have policies violating these laws.

In June, Olathe Public Schools and Shawnee Mission School District were sent letters of impending enforcement action. Topeka Public Schools was also issued the warning. The KCK school district was sent a letter of impasse.

READ MORE | US Department of Education takes action against 3 Kansas City-area school districts for ongoing violations

The Department of Education and DOJ partnered with each other in June to enforce parental and civil rights laws.

“Through this historic partnership, the Department of Justice is working hand-in-hand with the Department of Education to enforce FERPA and give parents what they are already entitled to — access to all of their children’s education records,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a press release. “The efforts of Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools to block parents from information about their children’s health and wellbeing are reprehensible. This Department of Justice will pursue all available avenues to force Kansas City’s compliance with federal law and our Constitution.”

In a response from KCKPS on Wednesday, the school district said it disagrees with the conclusions from the federal agencies, and it maintains the district acted in accordance with federal and state laws.

"KCKPS remains committed to complying with all applicable federal and state laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).



"The district is also committed to fostering a safe and supportive learning environment where every student can thrive. KCKPS will continue working in partnership with students, parents, and guardians to ensure open, respectful communication that supports student well-being and academic success."

KCKPS serves more than 21,000 Kansas students as the fifth-largest school district in the state.

—