KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The superintendent of Kansas City, Kansas schools announced her retirement on Tuesday.

At a school board meeting tonight, Dr. Cynthia Lane said, “Over the last several months, I have come to know that I am in the winter of my time serving as superintendent in KCKPS."

“The work has been difficult at times but meaningful because we focus on our kids and what they need.”@41actionnews pic.twitter.com/vXWIUZW3gK — Giovanni Garcia (@giovanniggarcia) January 10, 2018

Lane went on to say, “Thirty years of service in KCK, including eight as superintendent, has always been part of my plan. Now is the time to create space and opportunities for our next generation of leaders. I do so with confidence that new leadership, working closely with our board, will move Diploma+, and all the work we have done to help our students reach their dreams, to the next level of success.”

Lane will retire effective June 30, 2018.