KCKCC purchases 12 acres on K-7 to build new site in Leavenworth County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Kansas Community College is working with the city of Lansing to purchase 12 acres of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new educational facility, the community college announced Friday.

KCKCC was able to purchase the land with the support of Lansing Mayor Tony McNeill and the approval of the Lansing City Council on Nov. 17.

With the land purchase, a new facility will be designed to provide modern classrooms, laboratories and technical training spaces that will offer greater capacity and new programs in the county. KCKCC aims to open the new site in the fall of 2027.

KCKCC has served Leavenworth County for the past 35 years. Since 2015, the Leavenworth School District has allowed KCKCC to use its former Leavenworth West Middle School to offer both academic and technical education programs to the Leavenworth region.

“The purchase of this land is the next step in expanding services to Leavenworth County,” KCKCC president Dr. Greg Mosier said in a statement. “As new businesses continue to invest capital to build facilities in Leavenworth County, a primary concern is access to an educated and well-trained workforce. KCKCC is establishing its position in Leavenworth County to be these companies’ workforce provider of choice.”

Programs and services will continue at the KCKCC Pioneer Career Center until the new site is constructed.

“The College Board of Trustees and the administration truly appreciate the support Leavenworth School District has provided the college and students attending classes at the KCKCC Pioneer Career Center,” Mosier said.

