KCKPD investigating a fatal accident on Parallel Parkway that killed one person, injured five others

KANSAS CITY, Ks — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Traffic Division is investigating a fatal accident that killed a man in the 3000 block of Parallel Parkway.

Officers were called to the area regarding an injury accident around 10:55 p.m. on July 4, 2025. When they arrived at the scene, they located several people with serious injuries. All occupants were transported to area hospitals.

Based on initial investigation, a vehicle was driving Eastbound in the Westbound lane of Parallel Parkway when it struck another vehicle head on. Two adults and three juveniles were inside the second vehicle.

As of 12:38 a.m. on July 5, all occupants of the second vehicle are in serious but stable condition. The driver who was driving the wrong way died from his injuries at the hospital.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.