KCKPD investigating a shooting in the 700 block of N. 11th Street that killed one woman

KANSAS CITY, Ks — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a homicide in the 700 block of N. 11th Street.

At around 4:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area on a shooting call. When they arrived, officers found one woman outside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit.

