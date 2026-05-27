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KCKPD: Motorcyclist with 'potentially life-threatening injuries' after crash at 38th, Leavenworth

KCKPD
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<p>KCK Police Department</p>
KCKPD
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a crash at 38th Street and Leavenworth Road that left a motorcyclist with "potentially life-threatening injuries" Tuesday evening.

Police said that just before 5 p.m., a vehicle and a motorcycle were traveling in the single westbound lane of Leavenworth Road, with the motorcycle behind the vehicle.

As the vehicle made a left-hand turn, the motorcyclist attempted to pass on the left, lost control, and crashed, according to police.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene, per KCKPD.

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